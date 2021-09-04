Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $32.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGC. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 181,599 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,757,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,968. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

