Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $416.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,270,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,305,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,632,000. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.