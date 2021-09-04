Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

