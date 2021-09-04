Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.95 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.77 million, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

