Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $3,408,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $26.33 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

