Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 28 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $431.14 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $290.44 and a 1-year high of $432.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.04.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

