Capital Analysts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

