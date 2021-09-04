Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,671 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.46. The stock had a trading volume of 68,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.20. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

