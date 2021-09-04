Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $590.60. 178,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,323. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

