Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 348 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.28. 301,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,996. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

