Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.37. 2,508,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,720. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

