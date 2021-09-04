Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.86.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

