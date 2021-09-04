Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 170,897 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,897 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 86,471 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 30,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

