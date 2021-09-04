Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 19,164 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1,376.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,466,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.06. 167,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,679. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $192.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

