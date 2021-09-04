Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 121,528 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,528 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,048 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

