Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,023 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,023 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.12. 49,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,386. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80.

