Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.24.

CS stock opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,869,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$860,722.16. Insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 over the last ninety days.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

