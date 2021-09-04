Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,554,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,199,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.64 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

