carVertical 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $262,701.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $262,701.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00175706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048149 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

