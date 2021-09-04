Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire Sells 10,000 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,988,502.92.

Alain Lemaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$325,404.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$16.26 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

