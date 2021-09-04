Caspian Price Reaches $0.0169 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $7.58 million and $15,117.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00127180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00178842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $399.94 or 0.00800295 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.