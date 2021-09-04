Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.91.

CTLT stock opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $140.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Catalent by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Catalent by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Catalent by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

