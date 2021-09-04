CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CDK Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,584 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,395,000 after acquiring an additional 268,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

