CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.60. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 28,713 shares changing hands.

CIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.46.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

