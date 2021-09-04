Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Critical Survey

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

69.8% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -27.68% -3.79% -2.54% Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Continental Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 2.48 -$682.84 million ($0.84) -6.14 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 5.47 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -32.89

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centennial Resource Development and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 3 5 3 0 2.00 Continental Resources 3 8 8 0 2.26

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $5.53, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $35.74, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.56, suggesting that its stock price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Centennial Resource Development on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.