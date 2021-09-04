Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 317,460 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 85,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.