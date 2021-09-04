Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 317,460 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 85,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

