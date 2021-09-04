Center For Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 44.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after buying an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,318,000 after buying an additional 155,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $330.76 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $209.47 and a fifty-two week high of $331.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.