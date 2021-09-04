Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.3% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

