Center For Asset Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,546 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

