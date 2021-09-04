Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 545 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,795,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $718,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $422.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.74 and a 200-day moving average of $393.10. The stock has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

