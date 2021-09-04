Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 5,972 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

