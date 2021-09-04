Chainlink (LINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $30.47 or 0.00061060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00188450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00805028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00048465 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,509,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

