ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Reaches $54.02 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $54.02 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00009755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00138600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00182691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.93 or 0.07898957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,615.85 or 0.99801598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00809613 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,139,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

