ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) fell 3.5% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChargePoint traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.17. 318,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,919,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

