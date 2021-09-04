Chenming Hu Sells 4,000 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $137.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

