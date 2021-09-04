Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.48). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CSSE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The firm has a market cap of $381.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $772,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,460 shares of company stock worth $2,027,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.