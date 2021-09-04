Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.23

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.23 and last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 361166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

