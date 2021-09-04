CIBC Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANCUF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.