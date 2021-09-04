Citigroup Increases Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $57.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIP. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

