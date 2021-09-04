Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $526.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $450.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.75.

MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $508.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

