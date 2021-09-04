Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.47

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.47 and last traded at $104.46, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.64.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

