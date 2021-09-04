Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.47

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.47 and last traded at $104.46, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.64.
CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.89.
In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
