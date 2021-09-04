CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.18. CleanSpark shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 2,413 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $507.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 5.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $2,382,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

