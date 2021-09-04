Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 430 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $125.39 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 895.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

