Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 975.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $185.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

