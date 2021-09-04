Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Green Plains by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,300 shares of company stock worth $1,248,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Roth Capital raised their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

