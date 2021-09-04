Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $145.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average is $126.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.