Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,105 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 122,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 70,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.43 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

