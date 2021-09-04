Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Lument Finance Trust worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 57.28 and a quick ratio of 57.28. The company has a market cap of $102.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.28. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LFT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

