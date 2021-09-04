ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Hits $0.0601 on Major Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $912,320.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00178215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.00798993 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

