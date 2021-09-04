Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading Up 16.5%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) were up 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 33,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,367,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $264,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,957,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,852,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

